Actress Heather Locklear, 63, has split from her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser after years of an on-and-off again relationship. The news of her breakup comes as ex-husband Tommy Lee, 62, is also freshly single. Locklear met her once-fiancé Heisser in high school and reconnected in 2017. They got engaged in 2020 after a brief breakup in 2019. The Uptown Girls icon is calling off her wedding just as former husband Lee splits from his wife Brittany Furlan, 38. The two stars met while Locklear was playing in the drama Dynasty and Lee was drumming for Mötley Crüe. Sparks flew after Lee met her in a concert crowd and introduced himself immediately. They had a whirlwind relationship and married in 1986 in Santa Barbara, but their marriage was short-lived. They split in 1993 reportedly due to Lee’s infidelity. Locklear went on to marry Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora while Lee wed Pamela Anderson. Recently single Lee posted a clip Thursday in a recording studio making a new track called “Stupid Girl.” He captioned the post, “Everything has its place and time and this one hits it right on the head Stupid girl!”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Heather Locklear Cancels Wedding as Ex Splits From WifeSECOND CHANCES?Locklear split with her longtime fiancé and Lee recently broke up with wife Brittany Furlan.
- 2Joe Rogan Reveals His Worst Podcast Guest in 16 YearsPOD DUDHe’s had over 1800 guests, but a recent one shook the podcast host and his fans.
Partner updateAD BY TruSkinSupport Healthy Aging With This Vitamin C Skincare RoutineC THE GLOWTruSkin offers premium skincare without a steep price tag.
- 3Alexander Skarsgård’s Hotpants Stun on Live TVTHIGHS OUT FRIDAY“I wanted to be sexy today,” the “Murderbot” star said.
- 4Billy Joel Cancels Tour Dates After Brain Disorder DiagnosisHEALTH CONCERNSThe iconic musician said touring has worsened the symptoms of his recently diagnosed brain disorder.
Shop with ScoutedStreamline Vacation Packing With Todd Snyder’s Summer EditVACATION-READYThe iconic menswear brand has created a carefully curated vacation capsule for all your summer adventures.
- 5‘Harry Potter’ Star Hospitalized Over ‘Inability to Breathe’GET WELL SOON“I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody,” the actor said.
- 6GOP Refuses to Put Up Plaque to Honor Jan. 6 Law EnforcementNEVER FORGET?The memorial, which reads “heroism will never be forgotten,” sits in the Capitol basement.
- 7Trial Reveals Revolting Topping Diddy Added to His BurgerHAPPY MEALOne juror made a gagging gesture after hearing about Combs’ unexpected burger topping.
- 8MAGA Actor Says Many Hollywood Friends Secretly Voted TrumpSHHHZachary Levi said “lots” of Hollywood figures are too “afraid” to go public with their support.
Shop with ScoutedLelo’s Top-Rated Luxury Sex Toys Are Up to 40% Off Today GOOD VIBES ONLYYou can save up to 40 percent on luxe sex toys.
- 9Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Who Wrote Bombshell Memoir Is EngagedSECOND CHANCEKathleen Buhle recounted intimate details of Hunter Biden’s drug abuse and affair in “If We Break.”
- 10WATCH: Ryan Seacrest Takes a Tumble on ‘Wheel of Fortune’WHEEL OF MISFORTUNEThe host, 50, has followed up an on-stage fall in April with another gaffe.
Joe Rogan has named his worst guest in 16 years of podcasting. Dr Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archaeologist, Egyptologist, and former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, appeared on Rogan’s podcast on May 13 in a two hour episode. When Rogan questioned Dr Hawass on the mysteries of ancient Egypt, he repeatedly replied the answer was “in my book.” “That might have been the worst podcast I have ever done, but maybe a good one too,” Rogan said. “Just to see this closed-minded fellow that’s been in charge of Gatekeeping all the knowledge about Egypt.” In March, Italian researchers revealed satellite images that appeared to show massive vertical shafts 2,000 feet under the Pyramids of Giza. When asked by Rogan about the new discovery, Dr Hawass said it was “bull---t.” He added he did not understand the satellite imagery, stating “I’m not a scientist.” When Rogan asked why he dismissed the findings, Dr Hawass responded “Because I investigated it, and I found it’s wrong,” without elaborating. Fans agreed with Rogan, with one You Tube commenter noted “This was the toughest podcast I’ve ever made it through. To everyone that was able to finish it, you deserve a pat on the back.”
Summer is almost here—make sure you’re as radiant as the season with TruSkin’s collection of Vitamin C skincare. These essentials combat the effects of premature aging from sun damage and promote healthy-aging, feeding skin important nutrients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, and a botanical Hyaluronic Acid alternative. From now until Monday (5/26), TruSkin is slashing prices up to 45% off for its Don’t Fry Day promotion. There’s never been a better time to elevate your skincare routine.
TruSkin’s newest launch, the SPF Serum, is getting rave reviews—4.8 stars on Amazon—and it’s easy to see why. As Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist, explains “It offers SPF 30 broad-spectrum coverage, and I love that it’s a lightweight serum texture that blends easily and offers a natural tint without leaving a white cast behind.”
The vitamin C serum is TruSkin’s best-selling and reviewed product for a reason. A purposeful balance of botanical-infused blends and a special form of vitamin C known as sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP) support skin’s natural radiance, hydration, and overall healthy appearance.
This gentle scrub was designed with all skin types in mind. It gently exfoliates the skin, unclogging and minimizing pores and cleaning away dead cells, dirt, and oil.
Promote skin nutrition with this anti-aging moisturizer that improves the appearance of dark spots, uneven tone, and fine lines and wrinkles. You’ll be left looking refreshed and luminous.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Alexander Skarsgård’s hot pants stole the show during a morning appearance on ITV’s Lorraine. The Swedish actor is no stranger to baring it all on his new Apple TV+’s Murderbot sci-fi comedy series, and he couldn’t resist donning a pair of barely there checkered shorts in a sit down with host Ranvir Singh on the breakfast program. “Your fashion, and can I just mention it today, you’ve got your legs out. Your fashion is so out there and free,” said Singh. The 6-foot-4 Skarsgård said he wore the hot pants because “I wanted to be sexy today” as he thanked the host and did a playful curtsy to show off his look. One X user joked that the Hollywood star left his pants at home. “Alexander Skarsgard on #Lorraine was an experience.... There was no shot without knee in it, then he stood up... wow.... Someone forgot his trousers again. Seeing a theme here sir!” the X user wrote. In Murderbot, Skarsgård plays an asexual security cyborg who overrides its programming to gain free will. He’s been showing off edgy fashion looks all week at the Cannes Film Festival while promoting his new BDSM-themed biker film, Pillion.
Billy Joel has pressed pause on his tour. The “Piano Man” singer, 76, announced on Instagram this morning that he’d cancelled all upcoming tour dates after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). Joel said the condition, a somewhat uncommon brain disorder in which excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the ventricles, had been “exacerbated by recent concert performances.” While NPH can sometimes cause dementia-like symptoms, Joel’s statement said he specifically struggled with his hearing, vision, and balance. The diagnosis comes amid months of speculation that the singer was struggling with his health, spurred by a Feb. 2025 video in which Joel appeared to stumble and fall during a performance in Connecticut. In March, Joel announced he would postpone all tour dates through July to receive physical therapy for a “medical condition.” Now, Joel’s team says he is undergoing “specific physical therapy” and has been “advised to refrain from performing during his recovery period.” The 17 cancelled shows would have taken place between July 2025 and July 2026. In today’s announcement, Joel’s team wrote that he is “Grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”
Take the Stress Out of Vacation Packing With Todd Snyder’s Summer Edit
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is (thankfully) almost here, but is your wardrobe ready for all the getaways, barbecues, and soirees filling up your calendar? Now is the perfect time to refresh your summer lineup with breezy yet elevated pieces from Todd Snyder’s “Vacation Shop.” This thoughtfully curated collection showcases Todd Snyder’s signature blend of craftsmanship, versatility, and laid-back luxury. Whether you’re spending your PTO days enjoying a refreshing margarita on a sandy beach or sipping a rich cabernet in a quiet coastal town, the Vacation Shop has got you covered.
Whether you’re looking for a lightweight (and sweat-proof) pair of espadrilles, a warm weather-friendly poplin top that takes you from the poolside to cocktails, or maybe even a summer suit for outdoor weddings, Todd Snyder’s vacation capsule has everything you need to elevate your style next season.
Stanislav Yanevski, the Bulgarian actor who played Victor Krum in the film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, says he underwent surgery after experiencing breathing difficulties. The actor, 40, shared the news with a post-surgery selfie on Instagram, revealing he’d been hospitalized shortly after his May 16 birthday. While he didn’t share the exact details of his health condition, Yanevski did write that he had been hospitalized “due to inability to breathe” and described receiving surgery on his nose. The Hostel: Part II star also explained that while the health scare happened several days ago, “I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody. Yanevski nevertheless assured fans he’s now recovering well, crediting his “healthy diets, training… self-control and belief.” “Things are looking great,” he wrote. “I will be able to breathe freely, experience all the scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months. I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep and be at my full powers very soon.”
Republicans are refusing to hang a plaque honoring police officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Three years ago, Congress approved the installation of the plaque, which pays homage to those who protected lawmakers—including an officer who lost his life. But the bronze memorial is currently sitting in a Capitol basement utility room and hasn’t seen the light of day. Legislation required that the plaque, which declares that law enforcement’s “heroism will never be forgotten,” be installed by March 2023. But Republicans took control of the House right before the plaque was set to go up. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, has not instructed the Capitol Architect to install it. On his first day of office, President Donald Trump issued a blanket pardon to more than 1,500 people charged in the deadly insurrection. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, said that “the reason why the law hasn’t been complied with and a plaque hasn’t been erected is because Republicans, directed by their puppet master Donald Trump, have been told to erase Jan. 6 as if it has never happened.”
The Sean “Diddy” Combs trial continues to uncover more of the rapper’s habits, including the bizarre ingredient he preferred on his cheeseburgers. Combs’ former assistant George Kaplan already told the court the rapper travelled with “Advil and ketamine” in his toiletry bag, and jurors on Thursday were treated to a second mention of the rapper’s love of applesauce in a week. Kaplan was listing items staff put on Combs’ “Black AMEX card” that stretched from baby oil to villas when defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked Kaplan if applesauce was also a regular purchase. “Mr. Combs loves applesauce and eats it on the side or on top of a lot of things,” Kaplan stated. When Agnifilo queried if that included cheeseburgers, Kaplan clarified “cheeseburgers being one of them.” On Tuesday, another ex assistant, David James, said he would pack American ketchup for when Combs was in the UK, rather than consumer British tomato sauce. Applesauce was also a travel staple. “Were you aware he put applesauce on his cheeseburgers?” Agnifilo asked James. “I was not aware, but I knew he liked applesauce,” James said. One juror made a gagging gesture when hearing about Combs’ unexpected burger ingredient.
“Lots” of industry players quietly voted for Donald Trump but are too “afraid” to say so publicly, Zachary Levi told Variety in a new interview. Levi endorsed Trump in the 2024 election after his preferred candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out. He called the move “career suicide” at the time because “Hollywood is a very, very liberal town.” Levi told the site Thursday that he’s far from the only recognizable celebrity that voted for Trump. “I know it to be true because I’ve gotten messages from lots of people who I won’t name but who were very grateful to me for taking the stand that I took,” he said. “And also they would tell me, ‘I want to do that, but I’m so afraid.’” The actor previously pushed back on Bill Maher’s assumption that he was “canceled” for endorsing Trump, telling the host, “I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be.” Levi also gave Variety a response to Snow White star Rachel Zegler‘s social media wish that Trump supporters “never know peace,” saying, “I am one of those people, obviously.” He added, “Should I hate her because she’s downstream of all of these voices that are telling her that [Trump is] Hitler and the people who vote for him are Nazis? She’s a really talented girl, and I do think that she wants the best for the world deep down.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.
Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, is engaged again after art historian and Johns Hopkins University lecturer Nik Apostolides proposed in Los Angeles on May 10, Politico’s Playbook reported. The couple met at a party 15 years ago but only started dating this year. Buhle, 56, who is close friends with former first lady Michelle Obama, famously revealed intimate details about her tumultuous marriage to former President Joe Biden’s youngest son in her memoir If We Break. Obama was reportedly irked by the Biden family sidelining Buhle after the 2017 divorce. After marrying Hunter at the age of 23, Buhle recounted how she watched him spiral into drug and alcohol abuse, especially after the death of his brother, Beau, from brain cancer in 2015. She also detailed how she found out about his affair with his sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother. Buhle, who raised daughters Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy with Hunter, said writing the book was “cathartic.” Hunter Biden remarried in 2019 and has a young son. Buhle was diagnosed with colon cancer months after her divorce but by 2022 she was cancer-free. She is the CEO of the non-profit organization The House at 1229.
Ryan Seacrest has once again taken a tumble while shooting Wheel of Fortune. The host, 50, hit the deck while filming in April, during a segment about the wacky Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival. The event, which takes place annually in the U.K., sees participants chase a wheel of cheese down a steep hill. Seacrest face-planted on the stage when he tried to demonstrate. Now, the host has taken another tumble, this time during Monday’s episode. He was trying to get onto an inflatable pool float when he somersaulted off the parrot-themed toy. “I need a breather after that,” he told co-host Vanna White. “Why do you look like you’ve done this before?” he added, with White responding: “Because I have. Just relax.” He quipped: “I’ve never heard that term before.” Responding on Instagram, Wheel of Fortune’s official Instagram page posted: “If we had a nickel for every time Ryan has ended up on the floor this season... 🤣"