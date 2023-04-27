Say Cheers to the Summer With Todd Snyder and Vans’ New “Dirty Martini” Sneakers
Now this is a sneaker served up neat just in time for your summer festivities. To say I’m obsessed with this gorgeous original “Snyder Olive” shade is an understatement, but one thing's for sure—you will never be understated again wearing these kicks. A take on the O.G. skater style and available as lace-ups and slip-ons, Todd Snyder's new collab with Vans is the solution to fix all your former fashion woes.
These give “camp” vibes—not the 2019 Met Gala’s failed attempt at being “camp”—but “camp” in the sense that I want to wear these while frolicking in the forest, daydreaming about life before suddenly remembering I have a wedding to attend (and that’s why I would be frolicking in some range deep in the Catskills, to begin with). But with this footwear, if you find yourself in the same boat as me, you wouldn't really need to change much about your attire. You can go from casual to classy instantly with these chicly polished options that feature a signature wide-toe box and comfortable modern cork footbed. But beware—not just of the bears in the woods–but of all the compliments you're bound to receive in these luxe kicks.
The Todd Snyder x Vans collection also has other options if you're more of a classic red or white wine or IPA or soft beverage aficionado. Make sure to check out the full collaboration here. You neat these in your life. Cheers!
