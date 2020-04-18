CHEAT SHEET
    Toddler Among Quadruple Family Murder Homicide in Texas

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Police in Laredo, Texas, arrested 20-year-old Samuel Enrique Lopez on capital murder charges Friday after four members of a family, including a 2-year-old child, were found dead Thursday evening. One member of the family was found dead inside the home and three others, including the toddler, were found in a vacant lot four blocks away, according to local media reports. Lopez was arrested in 2019 for felony charges of indecency with a child through sexual contact, according to police records. Current charges include two counts of capital murder, one count involving multiple victims and another count involving a child younger than age 10. He faces death or life imprisonment without parole if convicted. No motive has been given for the alleged crime.

