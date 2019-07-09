CHEAT SHEET
Toddler Fell Out of Open Window on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship: Family’s Lawyer
A toddler from Indiana fell to her death from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after her grandfather put her up on a railing thinking the glass window was closed, according to an update from attorney Michael Winkleman. In the children’s water park play area, the grandfather lifted baby Chloe Wiegand to bang on the glass and then she was “gone,” said Winkleman at a Tuesday news conference. “Why would you ever in a kid’s play area put windows that passengers can open?” the family’s lawyer asked. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable to put a child there thinking there’s glass.” The Wiegand family said they did not open the window and don’t know who did.
Chloe’s father is an Indiana police officer and the department publicly offered their condolences. A spokesman for Royal Caribbean said that officials in Puerto Rico were looking into the case. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted, “We are saddened by the terrible accident that took the life of Officer Wiegand’s young daughter, and the city is holding this family in our hearts.”