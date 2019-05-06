Toddler in Queens Strapped Into Burning Car Dies

A 3-year-old New York girl died after reportedly being chained inside her father’s burning car in Queens on Sunday night. Firefighters say they responded after local residents reported hearing an explosion and seeing flames around the vehicle. Firefighters were not immediately able to open the back doors of the car where the child was strapped into a car seat. Sources have told New York news outlets that the doors were chained from the inside. The child’s father was found in a nearby pond with severe burns. He has been taken into custody at a hospital. Two BBQ-grill-size propane tanks were found near the car. The child’s parents were in a custody battle, according to the New York Daily News. There were also reports that the father had been investigated for domestic violence.