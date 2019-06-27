CHEAT SHEET
OH NO
Toddler Hit in Head With Baseball at Astros-Cubs Game Sustained Fractured Skull
A 2-year-old girl who was struck by a foul ball at the Houston Astros-Chicago Cubs game last month suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding, The Houston Chronicle reports. Attorney Richard Mithoff said he and another attorney would be representing the family in discussions on “potential options in the matter” with the Astros, though no lawsuit has been filed. Medical records provided by Mithoff state the toddler suffered a “skull fracture with associated subdural bleeding, brain contusions, and brain edema” after being hit in the head with the foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on May 29. Almora was so distraught by the incident he was later seen crying during the game and trying to check on the girl’s condition. She is reportedly receiving treatment at Baylor College of Medicine's Blue Bird Circle Clinic for Pediatric Neurology, but continues to suffer from seizures and an “abnormal electroencephalogram reading[.]” An Astros spokesperson said the team continues to send their “thoughts and prayers” to the family and the girl. “We continue to respect the family's request for privacy and have no further comment at this time,” the team said.