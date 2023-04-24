Toddler Nearly Drowns in Florida Resort Pool While Mom’s Off Partying: Cops

CHEAT SHEET
A bystander at a Florida Keys resort had to step in and save a 3-year-old girl from drowning on Sunday when her mother was nowhere to be found. Security footage from Gilbert’s Resort in Key Largo showed the girl and a 5-year-old boy unattended at the pool. A spokesperson for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that, at one point, the girl appeared to be drowning, prompting a nearby guest to come pull her out. Hotel staff struggled to find her mother, 28-year-old Yavelin Fernandez, who was nowhere near her daughter at the pool. But when deputies arrived, they found and arrested Fernandez. She was intoxicated, “belligerent and yelling at deputies” after partying elsewhere on the property, the spokesperson said.