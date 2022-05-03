‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey Dead at 16

At just 16, former Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died, according to a Facebook post from her mom, Macy Posey Gatterman. “I don’t have words or any thoughts,” she wrote. “A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.” Posey has been big in the pageant circuit ever starring on the TLC reality series between 2009 and 2013, and as recently as February she competed as Miss Washington Teen USA. Gatterman didn’t share a cause of death, but some online reports claim Posey was in a car accident in Las Vegas.