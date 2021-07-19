CHEAT SHEET
Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony Composer Quits, Apologizes for Making Disabled Boy Eat Poop
Japanese composer Keigo Oyamada, who writes under the name “Cornelius,” has pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony for which he composed music after admitting to bullying disabled classmates. Oyamada, 52, had once bragged to local news media that he forced a disabled boy to masturbate in front of others and to eat his own feces. The braggadocio interviews in the 1990s—when he was not yet famous—resurfaced when it was announced he would take part in the Opening Ceremonies on July 23. Oyamada is known in Japan as the brainchild of the Shibuya-kei beat, which mimics the somewhat unusual music penned by Burt Bacharach and Phil Spector. Oyamada has since apologized for what he called “very immature” behavior.