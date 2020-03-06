Tokyo 2020 Organizers Mull Holding Closed-Door Games Without Fans, Says Report
Organizers of the fast-approaching Olympic Games in Tokyo have discussed taking the unprecedented step of holding them behind closed doors with no fans, The New York Times reports. Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to begin on July 22—but the worldwide coronavirus outbreak has raised serious questions about whether it should go ahead. Earlier this week, the Japanese government hinted it could legally delay the Games until later in the year, on the assumption that the outbreak will eventually abate. But, according to the Times, the closed-door proposal was discussed on a conference call last week between World Health Organization officials and medical officers for the international sports federations that run Olympic competitions. Holding the Olympics without spectators, and having to refund ticket sales, could reportedly cost Tokyo organizers some $850 million.