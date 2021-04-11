CHEAT SHEET
Tokyo Games Will Feature ‘COVID-19 Hotel’ for Anyone Testing Positive
Organizers of the delayed Tokyo Olympics have made provisions to isolate anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 during the competition at a dedicated COVID hotel, according to the Japanese news agency Kyodo. The rooms will be for athletes and staff who test positive but who do not require hospitalization. The beleaguered games, which open July 23, will involve around 15,000 athletes from 200 nations along with tens of thousands of officials, judges and support staff but international spectators are banned from attending. More than 80 percent of the Japanese population is against holding the games during the pandemic espeically given a rise in cases in several Japanese cities.