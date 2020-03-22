Tokyo Olympic Organization Finally Considering Options to Delay Summer Games: Report

Read it at Guardian
The Tokyo Olympic organizers are finally drafting alternatives for the summer games set to open in July, according to a new report by Reuters. The change of strategy comes after massive crowds defied all logic—and social distancing—to attend the Olympic flame ceremony in northern Japan last week. The Japanese government and the IOC are still officially saying the games will go on as planned, despite growing protests from Olympic athletes who fear they will not be prepared because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finally, we have been asked to make a simulation in case of a postponement,” a source involved in the contingency plans told Reuters “We are making alternative plans – plan B, C, D – looking at different postponement timeframes.”