Tokyo Olympics Are a ‘Go’ This Summer Regardless of Vaccine Availability, IOC Says
RISKY BUSINESS
Despite rising rates of COVID-19 cases in many countries across the world, the Tokyo Olympics “will take place this summer” regardless of the availability of vaccines, International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials say. “Our counter measures on Covid-19 are working under the assumption that we will not have a vaccine, so even if we do not, our plan is that we will be able to deliver the Games,” a spokesman for the IOC told the BBC. They also say they plan to have the venues open to at least some spectators. A recent poll showed 80 percent of Tokyo residents want to postpone the games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games are set to begin July 23. Officials have said they will make a final announcement about exactly how the games will take place in March.