Tokyo Olympics Sets 10,000 Limit for Spectators to Stop Spread of COVID-19
NO CHEERING
Up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be allowed in the stands at individual Tokyo Olympic events—even though the country’s prime minister has urged them to stay away to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The IOC has insisted that the Tokyo Games go ahead despite fierce local opposition, and foreign fans have already been told to stay away. BBC News reported that crowds would be limited to 10,000 local fans, or a maximum of 50 percent capacity in each venue, meaning that the main Olympic stadium will be around 15 percent full. It said that fans would have to wear face masks at all times and would “not be allowed to shout or speak loudly.”
Meanwhile, a New Zealand weightlifter is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic games after being named to represent her country. Laurel Hubbard, 43, will be a medal contender in the women’s super heavyweight contest on Aug. 2. Hubbard said that she was “grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders.”