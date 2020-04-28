Tokyo Olympics Will Be Canceled Altogether if It Cannot Be Held Next Year, Games Chief Says

Read it at South China Morning Post
So much for the eternal flame. In a depressing announcement for global sports fans, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has floated the possibility of the postponed Games being permanently canceled. The coronavirus pandemic has already forced a year-long delay of the Games, which are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, but Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said no further postponement was possible. In an interview with Japan’s Nikkan Sports Daily, Mori was categorical when asked if the Olympics could be delayed until 2022 if the pandemic remains a threat next year, replying: “No,” adding, “In that case, it’s canceled.” On Tuesday, the head of Japan Medical Association warned it would be “exceedingly difficult” to hold the Games next year if a vaccine had not been found.