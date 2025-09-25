Tokyo Takes First in ‘World’s Coolest Neighborhood’ Ranking

Time Out’s annual ranking of the world’s coolest neighborhoods has crowned a book-loving district in Tokyo as its winner. Described as “a bibliophile nirvana,” Jimbōchō, Tokyo, features 130 second-hand bookstores, intimate music clubs, and retro cafes. The ideal day in the Tokyo enclave begins with browsing through vintage bookstores like Isseido Booksellers, followed by a visit to 70-year-old Sabor, renowned for its pizza toast. For dinner, locals recommend eating curry at Sangatsu no Mizu, the 2024 winner of a local curry contest, then ending the day with visiting Yon, a three-in-one art gallery, bar, and listening room. Borgerhout, a creative and multicultural district in Antwerp, Belgium, known for its “unpretentious and collaborative” spirit, took second place in the ranking. Barra Funda, in São Paulo, took third place for Brazil, boasting an “undeniably cool and creative vibe” with trendy cafes, contemporary cuisine, and vibrant nightlife. Time Out has compiled its annual ranking of the world’s greatest neighborhoods for eight years. The outlet curates its list by tapping into its global network of writers and editors to “nominate the vibiest district,” which are then judged on culture, community, liveability, nightlife, food and drink, street life, and that “hard-to-define sense of nowness.”