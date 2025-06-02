Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I’ll admit that despite being a bona fide shopaholic, visiting shops in Tokyo was at the bottom of my to-do list when I was recently invited to join in on the inaugural trip of the new non-stop route from Seattle to Tokyo. After all, it was my first time visiting any country in Asia, and the short-but-sweet itinerary was jam-packed with meaningful cultural experiences, unforgettable first-class meals, and even a traditional sumo wrestling match. Honestly, I was just as excited for the flight as I was for exploring the city itself… well, almost.
My Tokyo adventure was hosted by Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate their new union and the launch of daily nonstop service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Tokyo-Narita (NRT). The partnership aims to position Seattle as the West Coast’s premier global gateway by establishing the flights most needed and in the lap of luxury for such a long haul flight While service to Tokyo isn’t new to the airline, “Hawaiian has proudly served Japan for nearly 15 years,” said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Joe Sprague. “It’s because of our strong relationships in the Japan market, along with Alaska’s deep roots in Seattle, that we were able to launch this new service within months of joining forces.”
Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci added, “Our growing fleet of widebody aircraft, including the flagship 787 Dreamliner, unleashes a world of possibilities. We’re excited to share new international routes, including Europe, as we aim to serve at least 12 international destinations with widebody aircraft from Seattle by 2030.”
Unlike many airline mergers (RIP Virgin America), this one isn’t about consolidating and limiting options or merging routes. It’s about expanding—more flights, more amenities, and a seriously elevated in-flight experience. Both legs of our trip included business-class perks, such as lie-flat seats, gourmet meals, and complimentary iPads for entertainment. I arrived in Tokyo feeling surprisingly refreshed—and, thanks to the luxe flight, was able to beat jet lag and actually enjoy my first night in the city rather than the customary clothed hotel bed crash of the weary international traveler.
That evening, I met content creators and journalists on the trip, many of whom were Tokyo veterans with plenty of advice for us first-timers. While shopping hadn’t been a priority on the itinerary, their tips quickly changed my focus—especially when it came to Japanese beauty.
Alessa Miki, a beauty and wellness content creator from San Francisco, was a goldmine of beauty knowledge. A native Hawaiian who spent summers in Japan growing up, Alessa guided me toward the best spots and products. “There are so many makeup and skincare options in Japan, it can be overwhelming,” she told me. “Cosme in Harajuku is my favorite. They rank all the bestsellers across skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, and supplements, so you know what’s good based on real reviews and sales.”
If you’re unsure where to start, Alessa recommends focusing on sun protection, skincare, and eye makeup—three categories Japan excels in. “Japan has such a variety of SPF products—sprays, sticks, tone-up sunscreens, primer-SPFs,” she explained. “My current favorite is Elixir Day Care Evolution, part of Shiseido. I also love Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence. It’s sweat-proof, great for the face and body, and I always bulk buy it at Don Quijote.”
Naturally, I made a beeline for Don Quijote (aka Donki) and Cosme on day two, leaving with a suitcase full of glass-skin-inducing essentials.
As a vintage lover, self-professed thrift hunter, and commerce editor, I was thrilled to find that shopping time was generously built into the itinerary—especially in Harajuku, Tokyo’s mecca for fashion and secondhand finds.
One tip I didn’t know going in: many items, including pre-owned designer goods, are eligible for tax-free shopping if you show your passport. That means if you’re eyeing a Rimowa suitcase or a gently loved Hermès scarf, Tokyo is an ideal place to splurge—without paying full price.
Tokyo Shopping Tips for First-Timers:
- Always carry your passport—many shops offer tax-free purchases on the spot.
- Focus on categories Japan excels in: SPF, skincare, eye makeup, luxury vintage (including selvedge denim, silk kimonos, designer, and workwear).
- Use Google Translate’s camera feature to decode packaging.
- Plan your haul before you go: Cosme.net and Japanese YouTube beauty channels are goldmines for beauty. For vintage, check out some of my favorite spots: Chicago, Harajuku-Omotesando, QOO in Shibuya, and Santa Monica Harajuku.
- Leave extra room in your suitcase and/or bring or purchase vacuum compression bags or packing cubes (I bought mine at Don Quijote). Trust me.
In the end, my Tokyo voyage may have started with temples, tastings, and sumo matches, but it quickly turned into a full-blown shopping odyssey. From next-level SPFs to vintage denim, Japan truly lives up to the hype for beauty lovers and fashion hunters alike.
And while the flight was meant to be just a way to get there, it ended up being part of the experience. Thanks to Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines’ seamless new service—and the lie-flat seats that made jet lag a non-issue—I was able to hit the ground running and make the most of every moment (and shopping stop).
Whether you’re planning a Tokyo trip or just looking to bring a bit of Japan to your doorstep, these are the buys I’m still buzzing about.