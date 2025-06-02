Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ll admit that despite being a bona fide shopaholic, visiting shops in Tokyo was at the bottom of my to-do list when I was recently invited to join in on the inaugural trip of the new non-stop route from Seattle to Tokyo. After all, it was my first time visiting any country in Asia, and the short-but-sweet itinerary was jam-packed with meaningful cultural experiences, unforgettable first-class meals, and even a traditional sumo wrestling match. Honestly, I was just as excited for the flight as I was for exploring the city itself… well, almost.

My Tokyo adventure was hosted by Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate their new union and the launch of daily nonstop service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Tokyo-Narita (NRT). The partnership aims to position Seattle as the West Coast’s premier global gateway by establishing the flights most needed and in the lap of luxury for such a long haul flight While service to Tokyo isn’t new to the airline, “Hawaiian has proudly served Japan for nearly 15 years,” said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Joe Sprague. “It’s because of our strong relationships in the Japan market, along with Alaska’s deep roots in Seattle, that we were able to launch this new service within months of joining forces.”

Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci added, “Our growing fleet of widebody aircraft, including the flagship 787 Dreamliner, unleashes a world of possibilities. We’re excited to share new international routes, including Europe, as we aim to serve at least 12 international destinations with widebody aircraft from Seattle by 2030.”

Unlike many airline mergers (RIP Virgin America), this one isn’t about consolidating and limiting options or merging routes. It’s about expanding—more flights, more amenities, and a seriously elevated in-flight experience. Both legs of our trip included business-class perks, such as lie-flat seats, gourmet meals, and complimentary iPads for entertainment. I arrived in Tokyo feeling surprisingly refreshed—and, thanks to the luxe flight, was able to beat jet lag and actually enjoy my first night in the city rather than the customary clothed hotel bed crash of the weary international traveler.

Hawaiian Airlines.

That evening, I met content creators and journalists on the trip, many of whom were Tokyo veterans with plenty of advice for us first-timers. While shopping hadn’t been a priority on the itinerary, their tips quickly changed my focus—especially when it came to Japanese beauty.

Alessa Miki, a beauty and wellness content creator from San Francisco, was a goldmine of beauty knowledge. A native Hawaiian who spent summers in Japan growing up, Alessa guided me toward the best spots and products. “There are so many makeup and skincare options in Japan, it can be overwhelming,” she told me. “Cosme in Harajuku is my favorite. They rank all the bestsellers across skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, and supplements, so you know what’s good based on real reviews and sales.”

Don Quijote. Mia Maguire.

If you’re unsure where to start, Alessa recommends focusing on sun protection, skincare, and eye makeup—three categories Japan excels in. “Japan has such a variety of SPF products—sprays, sticks, tone-up sunscreens, primer-SPFs,” she explained. “My current favorite is Elixir Day Care Evolution, part of Shiseido. I also love Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence. It’s sweat-proof, great for the face and body, and I always bulk buy it at Don Quijote.”

Naturally, I made a beeline for Don Quijote (aka Donki) and Cosme on day two, leaving with a suitcase full of glass-skin-inducing essentials.

Mia Maguire/Mia Maguire.

As a vintage lover, self-professed thrift hunter, and commerce editor, I was thrilled to find that shopping time was generously built into the itinerary—especially in Harajuku, Tokyo’s mecca for fashion and secondhand finds.

One tip I didn’t know going in: many items, including pre-owned designer goods, are eligible for tax-free shopping if you show your passport. That means if you’re eyeing a Rimowa suitcase or a gently loved Hermès scarf, Tokyo is an ideal place to splurge—without paying full price.

Tokyo Shopping Tips for First-Timers:

Always carry your passport—many shops offer tax-free purchases on the spot.

Focus on categories Japan excels in: SPF, skincare, eye makeup, luxury vintage (including selvedge denim, silk kimonos, designer, and workwear).

Use Google Translate’s camera feature to decode packaging.

Plan your haul before you go: Cosme.net and Japanese YouTube beauty channels are goldmines for beauty. For vintage, check out some of my favorite spots: Chicago, Harajuku-Omotesando, QOO in Shibuya, and Santa Monica Harajuku.

Leave extra room in your suitcase and/or bring or purchase vacuum compression bags or packing cubes (I bought mine at Don Quijote). Trust me.

In the end, my Tokyo voyage may have started with temples, tastings, and sumo matches, but it quickly turned into a full-blown shopping odyssey. From next-level SPFs to vintage denim, Japan truly lives up to the hype for beauty lovers and fashion hunters alike.

And while the flight was meant to be just a way to get there, it ended up being part of the experience. Thanks to Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines’ seamless new service—and the lie-flat seats that made jet lag a non-issue—I was able to hit the ground running and make the most of every moment (and shopping stop).

Whether you’re planning a Tokyo trip or just looking to bring a bit of Japan to your doorstep, these are the buys I’m still buzzing about.

Bioré AQUA Rich Water Gel SPF50+PA++++ Bioré’s made-in-Japan (and Alessa-approved) Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been a cult favorite for years, thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish, and I finally got my hands on it in a 7-11 (yes, even Japan’s convenience stores are thoughtfully stocked with everything you could possibly need—including beauty products). Biore U.S. recently launched a formula designed to be similar to the Japanese version, but many reviewers say it’s just not the same. You can find the Japanese version on Amazon and YesStyle for a higher cost. See At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping

Vintage Japanese Selvedge Denim I’ve been obsessed with vintage denim for nearly two decades—especially selvedge—and Japan is basically denim heaven. Known for its craftsmanship and obsessive attention to detail, Japanese denim is the real deal. Tokyo, in particular, is packed with hidden gems at prices that would make your jaw drop stateside. I scored a pair of Japanese selvedge jeans for around $30 and snagged vintage American Levi’s in near-perfect condition for just $50. Pro tip: vintage sizing is not the same as modern sizing, so if you’re shopping online, don’t skip the measurements. See At Etsy

Silk Kimono On our third day, I hit the historic Asakusa district with Dominique Fluker—a fabulous lifestyle editor at ‘Essence’ and my unofficial shopping soulmate for the day. We wandered down Nakamise Street, a bustling stretch packed with stalls, sweets, souvenirs, and serious kimono potential. Both on the hunt for authentic silk robes, we teamed up with our endlessly knowledgeable tour guide, and she did not lead us astray. After way too much back-and-forth, Dominque helped me zero in on a jaw-droppingly gorgeous red silk kimono embroidered with delicate floral detailing. See At Etsy

Elixir Day Care Evolution Another skincare staple I grabbed thanks to Alessa’s recs, this multitasking MVP triples as a primer, moisturizer, and SPF 50 sunscreen. The finish leaves you with a subtle glow—almost like an Instagram filter. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and perfect for summer (or anyone with oily skin who still wants to stay hydrated without the shine). See At YesStyle $ 35

Japanese KitKats In Japan, KitKats are basically a national pastime—they come in every flavor imaginable: matcha, strawberry, sake, milk tea (my personal obsession), and so many more. I shamelessly stocked up at Don Quixote, the chaotic, wonderful, decidedly touristy mega-store that one Reddit user perfectly dubbed “the Japanese version of Buc-ee’s, complete with beloved mascot.” The good news? You don’t need a passport to get your fix—plenty of these flavors are available on Amazon. See At Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping

Deja Vu Fiberwig Mascara Alessa recommended Deja Vu’s Fiberwig mascara because it “has a really small wand applicator so it’s easy to use and coat all your lashes evenly.” I picked it up on the second day of the trip to put it to the test, and now I’m hooked. It doesn’t flake or smear all day but comes off easily when you want it to. It’s the ultimate humidity-proof mascara. See At Amazon $ 22

Sosu Japanese Nose Mint I had never heard of a ‘nose mint’ prior to my Japan trip (you'll see them everywhere in Tokyo!), but this minty inhalant has swiftly become one of my favorite products of all time. I try to steer clear of sinus and allergy medications when possible, and this helps reduce congestion and pressure like a dream. See At YesStyle $ 5

Senka Perfect Whip Beauty Foam You’ll see this cleanser everywhere in Japan—like, you can’t walk into a 7-11 without it practically jumping into your basket. The texture is a dreamy whipped foam that melts away makeup, oil, and grime without leaving your skin tight or thirsty. It rinses off clean, and your face feels soft, bouncy, and oddly proud of itself. That said, it does pack a punch in the citrus department—zesty and fresh, but if you’re sensitive to fragrance, this is probably not for you. See At Amazon $ 11

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Straight Jeans Sure, we have Uniqlo in the U.S., but trust me—Tokyo Uniqlo hits different. We stopped by the Ginza flagship, which spans multiple floors, has its own café, and carries exclusive pieces you won’t find stateside. One thing to keep in mind: Japanese Uniqlo sizing runs smaller than American sizing, and—maybe it’s just me—but the tailoring felt sharper, more elevated. While browsing, I spotted a well-stocked rack of the JW Anderson collab and, naturally, couldn’t leave without picking up yet another pair of jeans. What can I say? No one does denim quite like Japan. See At Uniqlo $ 50