Take Your Taste Buds Abroad With TokyoTreat’s Japanese Snack Boxes
TASTE OF JAPAN
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re new to Japanese snacks or a die-hard fan struggling to find your favorite Japanese treats locally, TokyoTreat has snack time covered with its subscription service designed for snack lovers with a taste for international flavors. TokyoTreat delivers a themed box of delicious treats right to your front door (or mailbox) each month.
Most of the snacks are only available for a limited time and include a variety of delicious Japanese treats, including candy, jelly, pudding, melonpan, and instant ramen. One of the past subscription boxes was the Osaka Snackation, which included chocolate bread bites, retro corn puffs, Osaka takoyaki senbei, KitKat chocolate orange, kobe melon soda, melon panda cookies, and other items representing the flavors of Osaka’s legendary street food. You can choose between various subscription options, starting at just $32.50 a month. If your taste buds are in the mood for an international experience, look no further than TokyoTreat.
TokyoTreat
