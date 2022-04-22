Michigan Pol Sent Fundraising Text Claiming Appointment for Kids’ Gender Surgery
HELLBENT
A Michigan Republican senator has taken depravity to new lows in using phony doctors-appointment reminder texts as a campaign tool to troll LGBT+ supporters. State Sen. Tom Barrett’s campaign sent out texts to voters that stated their “your child” was scheduled for “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9 a.m.” in an attempt to underscore the conservative campaign against teaching gender theory in public schools. The text then urges those receiving the text to sign up. The texts, which immediately drew scorn, were then replaced with the message: “Democrats are HELLBENT on destroying our faith, removing God from the center of our nation, and pushing transgender ideology on young children.” Barrett seemed to be following the lead of his colleague Sen. Lara Theis, who canvassed voters with an email campaign accusing three local Democratic senators of being “groomers” that “sexualize children” through teaching LGBT+ issues in schools.