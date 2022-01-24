Tom Brady Will Take Retirement Question ‘Day by Day’ After Playoff Loss
HEMMING & HAWING
Tom Brady was evasive in response to questions about his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a wild game to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, ending their hopes of a second journey to the Super Bowl in two years. Despite Brady’s best attempts to rally his team and pull off a trademark comeback, the Rams cinched a devastating 30-27 victory over the Bucs, prompting rumors of the 44-year-old’s impending retirement to circulate once again as he walked off the field. “Truthfully, guys, I’m thinking about this game. I’m not thinking about past five minutes from now,” Brady told reporters, adding, “I haven’t put a lot of thought into it, taking it day by day,” according to the Associated Press. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has said that whether the quarterback will return for the 2022-23 season is “totally up to Tom,” according to CBS Sports.