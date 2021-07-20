Tom Brady and Biden Joke About Trump’s Big Lie at White House
GET IT?
During a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Tom Brady ended up joking around with President Joe Biden about his old friend Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.
“Not a lot of people think that we could have won,” Brady said of his new team’s 31-9 win earlier this year. “And in fact, I think about 40 percent of people still don’t think we won.”
“I understand that,” Biden chimed in from the side, to which Brady replied with a laugh, “You understand that, Mr. President?” The quarterback then found further common ground with Biden when he joked that people started calling him “Sleepy Tom” after he “lost track of one down in 21 years of playing.”
Brady, who was known to play golf with Trump before he became president, was spotted with a MAGA hat in his locker in the fall of 2015. Since then, he has been far more coy about his political beliefs, telling Howard Stern last year that “political support is totally different than the support of a friend.”