‘Painful and Difficult’: Tom Brady Confirms His Divorce From Gisele

After a tumultuous year, superstar couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady confirmed Friday that their marriage of 13 years is over.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram, adding that the process has been “painful and difficult.”

A source told People that all terms were worked out ahead of time, and that the couple will share custody of their two children—Benjamin, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. The divorce is being filed in Florida.

“The settlement is all worked out,” the unnamed source said. “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time.”

A source told TMZ that the divorce document will be short, with the terms kept confidential.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady’s statement said. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen has been living with their kids in Miami for most of 2022, where she’s said to be seeing a “spiritual healer,” TMZ reported. Brady, meanwhile, has been having one of the worst seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have lost three straight games, including a primetime tilt on Thursday night.

Critics have pointed to Brady’s off-the-field drama as the culprit behind his poor play, while the 45-year-old continues to accept the blame.

Brady announced his retirement from football on Feb. 1, the same month he and Bündchen celebrated their 13th anniversary. All appeared to be well, with the couple posting lovey-dovey captions and pictures to social media.

“3 years ago, we both said ‘I do’ …and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life,” Brady wrote. “I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife.”

Bündchen captioned her post: “Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo! ❤️ @tombrady.”

But Brady then announced he was ending his brief retirement over the summer, reportedly against Bündchen’s wishes. Things appear to have gone downhill ever since, with Brady’s Bucs struggling on the field and his home life faltering.

“Gisele has been hoping he would retire already for a few years, especially after he won the Super Bowl with the Bucs,” an insider told People in February.

Those hopes were shot down by Brady on Friday.

“We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written,” he wrote in his statement.

With single life looming, 45-year-old Brady has suggested he may continue to play football even beyond the 2022 season.

“I said last week that there’s no immediate retirement in my future,” he said recently on his Let's Go! podcast. “There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that.”