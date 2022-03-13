Tom Brady Says He Is NOT Retiring

That didn’t last long.

Tom Brady announced Sunday that he is already coming out of retirement and will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

Rumors of Brady’s retirement circulated for days before the legendary QB and seven-time Super Bowl winner confirmed it himself on Feb 1.

“This is difficult for me to write but here it goes,” Brady, 44, posted to Instagram alongside photos in his Bucs jersey. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

After thanking his many teammates, fans, and supporters, Brady adds, “The future is exciting.”

It therefore came as a shock that this exciting future should include re-pledging to the NFL just six weeks after announcing his retirement.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote Sunday evening. “That time will come. But it’s not now.”