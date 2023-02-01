CHEAT SHEET
Tom Brady Announces Retirement—and This Time He Means It
‘FOR GOOD’
Tom Brady has announced his retirement. Again. “I’ll get to the point right away,” the legendary quarterback said in a video posted online on Wednesday. “I’m retiring for good.” Last February the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced he was permanently leaving the NFL, only to call off his retirement 40 days later. After clocking his first ever season with a losing record, it appears the 45-year-old is now really going to walk away from the game. “You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so I really thank you guys so much,” the seven-time Super Bowl champ said in his video message Wednesday. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”