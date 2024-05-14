Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Roast: ‘Wouldn’t Do That Again’

Don’t expect to see Tom Brady signing up for another roast anytime soon.

Brady was the target of an epic three-hour roast on Netflix earlier this month, during which comedy heavyweights and A-listers like Nikki Glaser, Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck, and Kevin Hart all took vicious shots at the decorated Super Bowl champion. A sample from Glaser: “Tom also lost $30 million in crypto. Tom, how did you fall for that? Even Gronk was like, ‘Me know that not real money!’”

Brady reflected on the experience this week on the Pivot Podcast, telling the hosts, “I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun.”

He did admit, however, that the roast had a major downside at home. “I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” he said of some of the jokes. “I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

Indeed, some of the most out-of-pocket jokes told during the Brady roast concerned his family. Hart needled the quarterback over his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s new relationship with a jiu-jitsu instructor, while Glaser got more direct: “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.”

Glaser even made a crack about the son Brady shares with the actress Bridget Moynahan: “Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it,” Glaser said. “It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend. To be fair, he didn’t know. He just thought she was getting fat.”

The brutality of the roast, Brady said on the Pivot Podcast, “makes you in some ways a better parent going through it. Sometimes you’re naive. You don’t know.”

“I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it,” Brady added. “At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun. If we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying.”