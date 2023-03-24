Tom Brady Buys Part of WNBA Championship Team

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Just-retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady has purchased a minority stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, the reigning champs in the league. The news was cheered by Kelsey Plum, Aces point guard and WNBA All-Star MVP, who had previously declared that Brady was her favorite athlete. “WHAT ISSSSSS LIFFEEEEEEE,” she tweeted. The seven-time Super Bowl champ said his love of women’s sports “began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games.” Brady has also invested in a pickleball team.