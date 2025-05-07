Tom Brady Reveals His Major Parenting ‘F*** Up’
Tom Brady has at least one parenting regret. Appearing on the podcast Impaulsive, the former NFL star told host Logan Paul that he regrets participating in the 2024 Netflix roast after learning his three children—Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12—were upset by the frequent jokes about their mothers. (Jack’s mother is actress Bridget Moynahan, while Benjamin and Vivian are Brady’s children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.) “There’s some things as a parent you f--- up, and you don’t realize until after,” Brady said. In one roast segment, comedian Kevin Hart poked fun at Bündchen’s post-divorce relationship with her jiu jitsu instructor, implying she had cheated on Brady. In another, comedian Nikki Glaser referenced Brady’s 2006 breakup from Moynahan while joking about his retirement, saying, “It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend.” While Glaser has since said the participating comedians agreed not to joke about Brady’s kids directly, Brady told Paul the jokes were (unsurprisingly) still “tough on them.” This isn’t the first time the former Patriots quarterback has expressed regret over the roast. He made similar comments on the Pivot Podcast shortly after the event, saying he “wouldn’t do that again.” According to Brady, his kids later asked him, “What was the point of that?” We’re wondering the same thing.