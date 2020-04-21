Tom Brady Cited After Being Busted Working Out in Tampa Park, Says Mayor
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was shamed on social media Monday after he was allegedly caught working out in a Florida park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing Monday that the quarterback, who recently signed a $50 million contract with the Buccaneers, was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol. The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and she recognized the man to be 42-year-old Brady. The City of Tampa tweeted from its page: “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles—until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.” Castor said Brady was cited like any other scofflaw, despite his six Super Bowl rings.