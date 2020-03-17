Tom Brady Confirms He’s Leaving the New England Patriots

Tom Brady has confirmed he’s leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and a record-breaking six Super Bowl titles.

In an emotional post on Twitter titled “Forever a Patriot,” the legendary quarterback paid tribute to everyone he’s worked with over the past two decades before laying out his reasons for saying goodbye.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere,” he wrote, “I appreciate everything we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we have created together.”

He went on: “I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared—a lifetime full of fun memories.”

More to follow...