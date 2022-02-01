How Deflating: Tom Brady Plays Coy on Retirement
Have rumors of the G.O.A.T.’s retirement been greatly exaggerated? The seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady refused on Monday to confirm or deny reports that he’d be putting himself out to pasture, saying on his podcast that he’s “still going through the process I said I was going through” and hasn’t made “a decision one way or the other.” ESPN was the first to report Saturday that Brady was set to retire after wrapping up his 22nd season in the NFL, but sources in Brady’s camp were quick to explain to the Associated Press and other outlets that the quarterback had yet to make up his mind. “You know, it's a good week for me and I'm still just going through the process that I said I was going through,” Brady told sportscaster Jim Gray on the pair’s ‘Let's Go!’ podcast Monday. “Sometimes, it just takes some time to really evaluate how you feel and what you want to do and I think when the time's right I'll be ready to make a decision one way or the other, just like I said last week.”