Tom Brady Has a New Job as ‘Strategic Adviser’ at Delta Airlines
Tom Brady has a new job. The NFL legend is teaming up with Delta Airlines to become a “strategic adviser” to the company, which will see him consult on “teamwork tools” and take part in more traditional advertising campaigns, according to CNN. The exact details of the partnership were unclear Wednesday, but it appears the gig will more resemble Lady Gaga’s stint as creative director of Polaroid than a simple celebrity endorser, the network reported. The Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback is also looking to become a broadcaster, signing a deal last year worth $375 million over the next decade with Fox Sports.