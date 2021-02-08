CHEAT SHEET
Tom Brady Leads Tampa Bay to Super Bowl Victory
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl in 18 years with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. It was 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady’s record-setting seventh Super Bowl win—and his first with the Bucs. Kansas City and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had been favored to win a second straight Super Bowl but played dismally Sunday night. Tampa Bay hosted the game on its home turf, with a socially distanced crowd of 25,000 paying fans and 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who attended for free.