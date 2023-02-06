Tom Brady Taking Gap Year Before Starting Broadcast Gig With Fox Sports
HIATUS
Tom Brady is taking 2023 to rest. After finally announcing his retirement—for real this time—Brady has announced he’ll be taking a gap year before starting the broadcasting gig he’s lined up for his post-football career. Brady secured a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports in 2022, but doesn’t plan to start his new career until fall 2024. He’s looking forward to “catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy” and “doesn’t want to “rush into anything,” Brady said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd Monday. His comments came on the heels of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, who sources said had become frustrated with Brady’s refusal to retire. “Even in the future, I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving,” he said.