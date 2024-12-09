President-elect Donald Trump used an image of himself and First Lady Jill Biden attending the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris over the weekend to hawk the latest line in his seemingly never-ending list of Trump-branded products. Taking to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump announced the launch of his new line of perfumes and colognes, dubbed, “Fight, Fight, Fight,” because, according to Trump, “they represent us WINNING.” The product’s website, states: “This scent is your rallying cry in a bottle.” The photo of Biden and Trump was taken during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark in central Paris on Dec. 7. The first lady, sitting one seat away from Trump, can be seen talking to him, with what appears to be a smile on her face. In the caption of the Trump post, it reads, “A FRAGRANCE YOUR ENEMIES CAN’T RESIST!” Biden has so far made no comment on Trump’s post, though Trump told the New York Post that the chat between the pair was, “very nice. She couldn’t have been nicer.” He added: “She was very nice and we had a very nice conversation.” A bottle of Trump’s cologne—or women’s perfume—retail at $199 each.
