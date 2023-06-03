Tom Brady Says Son May Not Keep Playing Football, and That’s Cool With Him
TOUGH ACT TO FOLLOW
Tom Brady’s son might not follow in the steps of his dad’s football career, and that’s alright with him. The recently retired Patriots and Buccaneers legend and new part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders told People in a new interview that his 15-year-old son, Jack, might not return to the field next season. “He played this last year and I don’t even know if he’s going to play next year,” Brady told People in a new interview. “And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I’ll be very happy.” Brady previously told the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that his son was playing at quarterback and safety. If Jack does opt out of continuing football, it doesn’t mean his athletic career is over; he also loves basketball and lacrosse, Brady said.