1
Trump’s Approval Rating Just Dropped to a New Low
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.30.25 7:43AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to opening remarks, on the day he hosts a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to opening remarks, on the day he hosts a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to just 40 percent, the lowest since his return to the White House, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Reuters said the survey reflected dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the economy and immigration and showed how “deeply polarized” the nation is over his leadership. According to the poll, 83 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s performance compared to just 3 percent of Democrats. Meanwhile, only around a third of independents said they supported the president. The poll, conducted over three days to Monday, surveyed 1,023 adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points. The dip in Trump’s approval rating comes as his administration continues to pursue aggressive policies on trade and border security, despite widespread opposition. Trump’s previous rating stood at 41 percent in mid-July.

2

Tom Brady Subtly Shades His Ex Gisele Bündchen in Letter About Parenting

Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.30.25 8:23AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Tom Brady’s latest newsletter on parenting comes with a side of shade aimed at his ex, Gisele Bündchen. In his Tuesday post on his 199 platform, the retired quarterback reflected on fatherhood with a not-so-subtle nod to his choices: “I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football.” Brady, who shares two children with Bündchen and one with ex Bridget Moynahan, wrote that teaching his children the value of commitment meant prioritizing his profession. “Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent,” he said, adding, “Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact.” The comments arrive after Bündchen publicly voiced concerns about his career. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle in September 2022. The pair split that October after 13 years of marriage. Reps for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

3
Oprah Opens Her Private Road as Locals Flee in Tsunami Panic
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.30.25 8:02AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 7:45AM EDT 
Oprah Winfrey speaks on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.

Oprah Winfrey speaks on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.

Kevin Wurm/Reuters

Oprah Winfrey opened her private road to people in Hawaii amid a tsunami warning triggered by one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded. The 8.8 magnitude quake off Russia led to tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including in Hawaii, where the billionaire talk show host has an estate on the island of Maui. Speaking to CNN, the media mogul’s representative denied social media reports saying that a private road on Winfrey’s estate had been closed as residents tried to reach higher ground overnight. “As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened,” the rep told CNN. “Local law enforcement is currently on site, helping residents through 50 cars at a time to ensure everyone’s safety. The road will remain open as long as necessary.” The 71-year-old, reported by Business Insider to own around 1,000 acres in the state, is one of several celebrities who own property on the island, with others including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and actor Woody Harrelson.

4
Chile Welcomes ICE Barbie by Returning Keanu Reeves’ Stolen Watches
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 07.30.25 7:50AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 6:38AM EDT 
Keanu Reeves attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards.
Keanu Reeves’ stolen watches are valued at a total of $125,000 and includes an engraved Rolex worth more than $9,500. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Chile is returning six luxury watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves to the FBI. The timing coincided with the arrival in Chile of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem for talks on cracking down on transnational crime. Noem, who was first given the moniker “ICE Barbie” by the Daily Beast for her love of dolling up on publicity stunts pushing the U.S. crackdown on migrants, was herself robbed last April when her purse was snatched at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, allegedly by an undocumented Chilean man. Reeves’ stolen watches are valued at a total of $125,000 and include an engraved Rolex worth more than $9,500. They were among items stolen from the actor’s Los Angeles home in December 2023, during a series of high-profile burglaries, authorities said. They eventually turned up in Chile’s capital, Santiago. Reeves, best known for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick, personally identified the timepieces as his, Chilean prosecutors told reporters. The FBI will be returning the watches to Reeves, according to the AP.

5
Three People Missing After Giant Factory Explosion
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.30.25 7:49AM EDT 
The blast occurred just before noon at the Horizon Biofuels plant, Fremont, Nebraska.
10 News/Youtube

Three people are missing after a massive explosion tore through a wood pellet factory in eastern Nebraska, with firefighters battling towering flames for hours. The blast occurred just before noon on Tuesday at the Horizon Biofuels plant on the southern edge of Fremont, a facility that produces animal bedding and wood pellets for heating and grilling. Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg confirmed that three individuals were inside the building at the time but offered few details. “That’s all we can say at this point,” he told reporters, citing concerns about the building’s stability. Emergency crews were met with “heavy smoke and a lot of flames,” Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said, adding that the structure was too dangerous to enter immediately. Officials are working with the Nebraska State Patrol and structural engineers to assess when it might be safe to begin search efforts. Photos from the scene show the facility’s upper tower—still marked with the sunbeam logo of its previous owner, Golden Sun Feeds—blown apart, its metal frame twisted and scattered across the grounds. Nearby residents reported feeling the ground shake. “It felt like someone drove through our building,” said Taylor Kirklin, who lives a half-mile away. “Then we saw the smoke.”

6
Trump’s Hush Money Lawyer Confirmed in New Lifetime Job
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 07.29.25 10:54PM EDT 
Emil Bove III, nominee to be United States Circuit Judge for the Third Circuit, is sowrn in before testifying during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednessday, June 25, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 25: Emil Bove III, nominee to be United States Circuit Judge for the Third Circuit, is sowrn in before testifying during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednessday, June 25, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Emil Bove, President Donald Trump’s former defense lawyer, has been appointed to serve on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in a lifetime role. On Tuesday, the Senate approved the nomination 50-49, which will see Bove serve on a Philadelphia-based appeals court. Bove, who has been serving as the principal associate deputy attorney general, earned a reputation as Trump’s legal enforcer, representing him in multiple criminal probes, including the Stormy Daniels hush money trial and the hoarding of classified documents. Earlier this month, former federal prosecutors called Bove the “worst conceivable nominee” for a lifetime federal judgeship. The Washington Post reported the prosecutors told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Bove “Has demonstrated a willingness to ignore his oath to the Constitution and to disregard the Rule of Law in an effort to conform to every possible whim of the President.” His appointment to the lifetime role follows a string of whistleblowers claiming Bove had suggested government lawyers ignore court orders that may impact Trump’s deportation program. This week, a whistleblower told The Post that Bove had allegedly misled Congress over his part in the dropping of corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. On X on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote, “This is a GREAT day for our country. He will be missed—and he will be an outstanding judge."

7
Vince McMahon Involved in Scary Car Crash That Wrecked His Bentley
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.30.25 5:51AM EDT 
NEW YORK - MAY 21: Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, attends the World Wrestling Entertainment "Denver Debacle" press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square on May 21, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by George Napolitano/Getty Images)
George Napolitano/Getty Images

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon mangled his Bentley on the same day that his old friend, Hulk Hogan, passed away, according to TMZ. McMahon, 79, was unhurt in the accident in Westport, Connecticut. His flashy car hit the back of a BMW 430 before hitting a guardrail. No one was injured, but McMahon was cited with a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and tailgating that led to a collision. He will appear in court next month, TMZ reports. The airbags in both vehicles deployed, such was the force of the smash. A third vehicle, a Ford Fusion heading in the opposite direction, hit debris from the crash after it flew across the road. All three cars were towed away. The incident happened just before news broke that Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, went into cardiac arrest and died at his Clearwater, Florida, home last week. McMahon later paid tribute, saying: “Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon.”

8
Photo Released of Suspect in Horror Hiker Slayings
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 07.30.25 5:10AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 4:52AM EDT 
Image of a man Arkansas State Police want to speak to in connection with a double homicide at Devil’s Den State Park.
Image of a man Arkansas State Police want to speak to in connection with a double homicide at Devil’s Den State Park. Arkansas State Police

Arkansas State Police have released a photo of a man they want to question over a horrific double homicide on a hiking trail. Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were found dead in a remote area of Devil’s Den State Park in northwest Arkansas last Saturday. Their two daughters, aged 7 and 9, were hiking with them but were not harmed and are now in the care of family members, according to police. Authorities say a witness took the photo of the wanted man from behind. He is a white male of medium build, who was seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with rolled-up sleeves, dark pants, dark baseball cap, and sunglasses. He also had fingerless gloves, was carrying a black backpack, and may have sustained an injury during the attack. Witnesses saw him leaving the scene in a black four-door sedan driving towards State Highway 170 or State Highway 220. Police have also released a composite sketch of the man and have asked anyone in the park on Saturday, or anyone who lives nearby, to check what they filmed on their phones or security cameras. The tip line is (501) 618-TIPS.

9
Lindsay Lohan Fled U.S. for ‘Normal Life’ in Dubai
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 07.30.25 2:13AM EDT 
Published 07.29.25 9:30PM EDT 
ABC

Lindsay Lohan explained what led her to take up residence in Dubai: no paparazzi. “It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life,” Lohan, who has lived in the United Arab Emirates’ most populous city since 2014, said Monday on LIVE with Kelly and Mark in New York City. “There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place because someone’s going to take a picture of my son... I feel very safe.” The Freakier Friday actress said that Dubai’s strict privacy laws prohibit taking photos of others without their consent, with potential punishment being imprisonment, six-figure fines, or both. “You can’t even take a picture of someone else if you’re at a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here. Privacy is key,” said Lohan, who has a two-year-old boy with Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas. They married in April 2022. Lohan previously commented on the difficulty of raising a child in Los Angeles given her status. “It’s hard in L.A.,” she told ELLE in May. “Even taking my son to the park in L.A., I get stressed. I’m like, ‘Are there cameras?’”

10
Skydiver, 58, Dies After Hard Landing During Charity Event
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 07.29.25 9:15PM EDT 
Skydiver and full moon with clouds.
Skydiver and full moon with clouds. Getty Images

A Georgia man skydiving off Florida’s Atlantic coast died after a hard landing. The 58-year-old was participating in a charity event at Skydive Melbourne Beach in Melbourne, Florida, when he landed behind the Crowne Plaza Melbourne-Oceanfront Hotel around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, Fox 35 Orlando reported. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Social media posts by Skydive Melbourne Beach prior to the tragedy advertised a charity fitness challenge that began with a skydive down to the starting line of a beach run, followed by an open-water swim. Proceeds benefitted the Hospice Hi-Flyers, which helps those in hospice care check skydiving off their bucket list. Skydive Melbourne Beach posted on Facebook Monday that “the skydiving community is deeply affected” by the loss. The Daily Beast has reached out to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Skydive Melbourne Beach for comment.

