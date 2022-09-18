Watch: Tom Brady Throws Tablet in Sideline Tantrum
YEET
Un-retirement seems to be causing Tom Brady no small amount of frustration, a fact most recently made evident on Sunday, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spiked his Microsoft Surface tablet on the sidelines of a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. After an incomplete pass during the Buccaneers’ scoreless third quarter, an irate Brady ripped his helmet off, chucking it down before stomping over to take his anger out on the tablet. Only the Saints have historically been able to get under Brady’s skin to a tech-tossing degree; last December, he bounced a tablet off the bench during what went on to be a 9-0 loss to New Orleans. (On Sunday, though the Saints were leading when Brady had his sideline meltdown, his team bounced back—unlike his tablet—to a 20-10 victory.) The NFL could potentially fine Brady for his flare-up, as he admitted after his December episode that the league had issued him a warning not to damage its property again. On the bright side, “the Surface should be just fine,” according to Microsoft’s chief product officer, Panos Panay, who took to Instagram to reassure his followers after Brady’s blowup.