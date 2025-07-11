Tom Brady’s Rep Denies Reports He Thinks Sofia Vergara Is Too Old for Him

The Daily Beast’s founding editor Tina Brown has disclosed how an FBI agent presciently warned that Jeffrey Epstein would never face justice. “Epstein will never make it to trial. There are towels on the inside,” the agent told journalist Conchita Sarnoff. just after the financier was arrested at Teterboro Airport, New Jersey, in July 2019, Brown revealed Thursday on her Fresh Hell Substack. Five weeks after the FBI agent’s warning, Epstein was found dead in his cell at Manhattan’s federal detention facility. Brown details the story behind years of Beast revelations about Epstein in her new Substack post. She discloses how he tried to kill off a groundbreaking six-part series Brown commissioned from Sarnoff in 2010. It revealed for the first time both his sweetheart 2008 deal with prosecutors and the appalling scale on which he had abused underage girls. Brown tells of her own chilling encounter with Epstein, after the Beast’s first revelations of how he was slapped on the wrist for prolific child sexual abuse. The predator got past security and into her Manhattan office while she was at lunch, she writes. “He was morose and menacing, his snake eyes narrowed,” she recounts. “‘Just stop,’ he said heavily as I stared at him from the doorway. ‘There will be consequences if you don’t.’” Brown and the Beast were unintimidated and continued to investigate him. But, Brown writes, the stories “landed with less impact” than would have been the case in the wake of #MeToo. The veteran journalist writes that the Trump administration’s attempts to shut down interest in Epstein has fueled her—and others’—questions over how he died. “I have never fully believed that Epstein committed suicide and my skepticism grows the more the mysteries accumulate,” she writes.
Nicole Scherzinger hasn’t ruled out a future Pussycat Dolls reunion. Speaking to People magazine in an interview published Thursday, Scherzinger, whose new reality competition series Building the Band premiered Wednesday on Netflix, disclosed that she would “never say never” to a reunion with the girl group. “No idea,” Scherzinger said. “I mean, I’m still in Norma land and Sunset Boulevard land‚” she continued, referring to her Tony-winning role in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. “But who knows what the future holds.” Scherzinger was a member of the Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2010. Though the group disbanded in 2010, they ultimately reunited in 2019 with plans to go on tour. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the event was cancelled in 2022. Alongside her hopes for a reunion, Scherzinger also disclosed some of the biggest musical lessons she learned during her time in the group. “I think to not have an ego and everyone plays a strong role in their own way,” Scherzinger recalled to People. “There’s different roles and it’s all for the betterment of the band.”
Emily Simpson, a Real Housewives of Orange County star, opened up about her 10-year-old son Luke’s recent diagnosis. In a candid interview that challenged ongoing taboos surrounding boys and eating disorders, the reality star and mother of five talked to People about the challenges that come along with caring for a child with Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, commonly referred to as ARFID. The mental health condition can cause individuals to avoid or restrict food based on its texture, smell, color, or fear of vomiting or choking, differentiating it from better-known eating disorders such as bulimia nervosa and anorexia nervosa. “There were so many times when he would say he was starving… because he was starving. But he would refuse to eat,” said Simpson, recalling the frustration she experienced before his diagnosis as she watched her son grow overwhelmed and gag due to the color or texture of a food. Simpson, who found out about her son’s diagnosis while filming season 19 of RHOC, says that the experience was both overwhelming for her and her husband, Shane, leading the two to seek therapy and guidance on how to help their son. “There were red flags with Luke that I ignored, and I really kind of beat myself up over that—I feel like maybe there could’ve been an earlier intervention,” said Simpson, noting that her son now works with a therapist and a nutritionist.
Tom Brady’s Rep Denies Reports He Thinks Sofia Vergara Is Too Old for Him
A representative for Tom Brady has denied reports that the quarterback thinks actress Sofia Vergara is too old for him to date. “Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction,” Brady’s representative told People magazine. Citing an unnamed source, the Daily Mail had previously reported that romance rumors between the two were false. “He isn’t going to start a relationship with her as she is older,” the Mail’s source said. Brady, 47, and Vergara, 53, first sparked romance rumors earlier this month after being spotted getting friendly during an evening aboard Ritz Carlton’s new superyacht, the Luminara. Page Six further fanned the flames when it claimed that Brady asked to be seated next to the Modern Family star at dinner. TMZ, however, later reported that the pair were simply enjoying the star-studded trip together and were not dating. Brady was previously married to model Gisele Bündchen. The pair, who share two children, divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Vergara was previously married to actor Joe Manganiello. They divorced in 2023 after seven years of marriage.
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko have announced their engagement after seven years of dating. In an Instagram post Thursday, Kiyoko shared a series of photos from the couple’s beachside proposal, captioning the post: “MY dream girl said yes to forever…” Tilley is widely known for starring on seasons 19 and 20 of The Bachelor. Meanwhile, Kiyoko is a singer and actress who found her start on the Disney Channel where she starred in films like Lemonade Mouth and shows like Wizards of Waverly Place. The pair began dating in 2018, but didn’t go public with their relationship until 2022. In a 2023 interview with People magazine, Kiyoko opened up on what she loved most about the couple’s relationship, gushing: “I love that we continue to grow with one another and she is such a supportive partner, and we get to laugh through life together.” She added, “We have so much fun together. We could be doing anything and having the best time, even if things aren’t going great or we’re going through highs or lows and the whirls, we’re able to just be there with one another.”
The White Stripes frontman Jack White now owns a cell phone for the first time in his life, he revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Well y’all it’s either all over for me now or just the beginning,” he captioned the post. “I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life!” White turned 50 on July 9, and his wife Olivia Jean decided a phone would be the perfect present, he wrote. “I’ve been saying that my days were numbered for years, can’t listen to my music in my car, can’t park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. and I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery!” White explained before expressing his sense of accomplishment at making it to 50 years without joining the phone-obsessed masses. “I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to talk to you all soon. My phone number is the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi.”
A medical report obtained by People on Thursday has revealed that actor Julian McMahon died from lung metastasis resulting from head and neck metastatic cancer. He was 56. The news was confirmed to Deadline by McMahon‘s wife, Kelly Paniagua, who earlier revealed that he died on July 4 after a private cancer battle. McMahon was born to Sir William McMahon, the 20th prime minister of Australia, and started his career as a model and actor in Australia before heading to Hollywood. McMahon made his Hollywood debut on the soap opera Another World. He is also known for starring as Cole Turner in the drama Charmed and Jess LaCroix in FBI: Most Wanted. On hearing of his death, his Nip/Tuck co-star Dylan Walsh paid tribute to his late friend: “Dear Jules, I know you like to flout the boundaries but this time you’ve gone too far,” the New York Post reports. McMahon was married to actress and singer Dannii Minogue and Baywatch star Brooke Burns, with whom he shared a daughter, before marrying Paniagua in 2014 after 10 years of dating.
Peacock’s mockumentary follow-up to The Office officially has a release date. Titled The Paper, the new series will debut its first four episodes on Sept. 4, followed by two new episodes every Thursday through Sept. 25, per Variety. Unlike The Office, which followed the daily hijinks of a ragtag group of employees at a paper sales company named Dunder Mifflin, The Paper will be set in a Midwestern newsroom trying to revive its status. The spinoff’s official logline reads: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.” The series’ ensemble cast includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar Martinez in the original Office series, will also be reprising his role in the spinoff and is slated to play an accountant for the paper.
Tori Kelly is pregnant, and the pop star made her announcement in her signature style on Wednesday: by singing it. A one-minute-long video Kelly, 32, released to People shows the pop star dancing along a beach with her husband André Murillo, 35, playing over a catchy melody that will be released in her next project. “I’m ready for what comes next / Let’s make a baby,” she sings at the end of the video. Kelly was one of the first artists (after Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood) to use an iconic run on American Idol to achieve chart-topping stardom—even though she was eliminated in the semifinals of Season 9. Her debut album, Unbreakable Smile, dropped in 2015 and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Her second album, Hiding Place, won Best Gospel Album at the 61st Grammys, where she also took home the award for Best Gospel Performance for her song “Never Alone.” Most recently, the powerhouse vocalist has joined Ed Sheeran’s world tour in a reprisal of the partnership that yielded the acclaimed 2016 ballad “I Was Made For Loving You.” She married Murillo, a German-born former pro basketball player, in 2018. This will be the couple’s first child.
Weeks after Drake faced skepticism on Instagram over the legitimacy of his abs, rapper Big Sean finds himself tangled up in the same rumor mill. When fans speculated that Drake’s chiseled muscles in a June 28 Instagram post were less related to hard work at the gym and more thanks to ab implants, courtesy of an adept plastic surgeon, fans quickly started to name other rappers they suspected of going under the knife. Their new target: Big Sean. (Abdominal implants are a cosmetic procedure that inserts silicone implants into the midsection to provide a shortcut to a six-pack.) Fitness influencer Blake Sanburg (@thenutritionnarc) fed into fan theories by uploading a July 7 video analyzing the 37-year-old rapper’s physique, posing the question, “Are Big Sean’s abs real?” The rapper quickly shut down the guessing game and jumped in the comments to set the record, writing, “Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol.... I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when im [sic] outta shape lol.” Though the rapper shouted out the “fake ab community,” he made it clear that he is not part of the club, ending his response with, “I only have to say something because this s**t is getting way out of hand. 😂”