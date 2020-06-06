Tom Cotton Says The New York Times Is ‘Run by Woke Mob’ for Slapping Op-Ed With Editors’ Note
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) mocked The New York Times as a “woke mob” on Friday for appending an editor’s note to his controversial “Send in the Troops” op-ed published Wednesday. In the piece, Cotton called for deploying the U.S. military against the country’s own citizens to quell the violent protests that have erupted nationwide over the alleged murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Times staffers openly revolted against the essay’s publication, saying it endangered their black colleagues. Times leaders reviewed the process that led to the piece appearing in the paper’s pages and deemed that Cotton’s words “fell short of our standards and should not have been published.” Cotton tweeted in response, “Congratulations to the @nytimes for finally publishing their editors' note to my piece! It took probably half their staff 50+ hours to say nothing. They could have saved a lot of time if they said the truth: The @nytimes is now run by the woke mob.” He linked to his op-ed in his tweet.