1

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ Relationship Has ‘Run Its Course’

FIN
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 10.15.25 9:06PM EDT 
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas
Getty

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have split up. The actors, who had been linked since February, “had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course,” a source close to them told The Sun. “They just realized they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates,” the person added. “The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it.” The 63-year-old Mission: Impossible actor, the outlet reported in May, had cast de Armas, 37, in a film whose working title was Pressure. “[De Armas] has already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together,” the source explained. The two are also set to co-star in the upcoming Warner Bros. thriller Deeper, but filming was reportedly halted this summer due to budgetary issues. Reps for both did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast inquiry.

Read it at The Sun

2
Kim Kardashian’s Pubic Hair Panties Are Sold Out With a Waitlist
NO BEATING AROUND THE BUSH!
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.15.25 6:40PM EDT 
Published 10.15.25 6:36PM EDT 
Kim Kardashian attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS

Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS has sold out their synthetic pubic hair thongs in a variety of colors, lengths, and textures and is now accumulating a waitlist for the product. SKIMS is not shy of a controversial undergarment. In 2023, the brand launched the original nipple bra to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. An updated faux-piercing version of the bra was released in May. The brand is now breaking the internet with the $32 Ultimate Bush micro-string thong that replicates pubic hair. “Does the Carpet Match the Drapes?” the promotional image read. While some believe the product launch is unprecedented, celebrities like Doja Cat and Julia Fox have showcased suggestive pubic hair clothing in their own ventures. Despite the controversy, the new launch is in high demand as it has sold out and is currently directing customers to join a waitlist.

Read it at Yahoo!

3
J.Lo Reveals the Oscar-Nominated Role She Turned Down
REGRETFUL
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.15.25 7:06PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Jennifer Lopez appears on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jennifer Lopez revealed the Academy Award-nominated role she turned down that still “haunts” her. Lopez, 56, was tapped to play a leading role in Adrian Lyne’s 2002 thriller Unfaithful, she said during her first-ever appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday. “It haunts me,” she said on SiriusXM. “It haunts me a little bit cause it’s like the one that I turned down that it was just like, ‘Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?’” The role of the adulterous wife of Richard Gere’s character went to Diane Lane, which earned her an Oscar nod for Best Actress. The Selena star explained she turned down the role because “the script wasn’t good.” But she said the Fatal Attraction director “made it great.” Lopez has yet to receive an Academy Award nomination, but many felt she was snubbed for her 2019 supporting role in Hustlers.

4
Oscar-Nominated Actress Penelope Milford Dies at 77
FINAL BOW
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.15.25 4:21PM EDT 
Image of Penelope Milford.
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Penelope Milford, an American stage and screen actress, died at the age of 77. Her brother, Doug Milford, confirmed that the star died in Saugerties, N.Y. on Tuesday. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed. The late actress appeared in films such as Maidstone and Valentino. However, it was her performance in Hal Ashby’s Coming Home, released in 1978, that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress the following year. Milford’s stage career began when she co-starred opposite Richard Gere in an Off-Broadway production Long Time Coming and a Long Time Gone in 1971. She also originated the role of Jenny Anderson in Shenandoah on Broadway, which later earned her a nomination for a Drama Desk Award in 1975. In the 1990s the actress transitioned her career to teaching film acting in Chicago and Minneapolis.

Read it at Variety

5
Trump Nemesis Records Best Ever Fundraising Quarter
GAINING SUPPORT
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 10.15.25 12:52PM EDT 
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on September 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie has recorded his best fundraising quarter to date, despite constant calls from President Donald Trump for him to be voted out of office. Massie, who is spearheading the campaign to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, raised $768,000 from July through September, the best three-month period in terms of donations of his 13-year political career. Massie’s campaign committee also reported more than $2 million cash on hand at the end of September, Politico reported, citing Federal Election Commission figures. The haul comes after Massie has spent months feeling the wrath of Trump over the lawmaker’s opposition to the president’s foreign policies and voting against his “big, beautiful” spending bill. Massie, who is frequently the sole Republican dissenter in GOP-led House bills, is not standing down and is also desperately attempting to trigger a discharge to force the DoJ to release the Epstein files. In June, the president’s team launched a super PAC with the sole aim of having Massie removed from office with Trump calling him the “worst Republican Congressman.” Trump also called for Massie to be primaried in 2020, but he won that year’s GOP race with 81 percent of the vote before easily getting reelected to office.

Read it at Politico

6
‘Home Alone 2’ Star Reveals the Lie He Told Trump’s Ex-Wife While Filming
HOME TRUTHS
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.15.25 12:38PM EDT 
Left: Tim Curry Right: Ivana Trump
via Getty Images

Veteran actor Tim Curry remembered lying to President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, while filming Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Trump, who owned the Plaza Hotel where the movie was filmed, made a cameo in the 1992 sequel holiday film, where Curry played the hotel concierge. Curry, 79, told the story to The Guardian Tuesday about how he lied to Ivana about liking the hotel’s interior after taking up residence while making the movie. “She knocked on my door and said, ‘Are you happy in your room? Do you like the way it looks?’ And I loathed it actually,” the It actor recalled. Donald and Ivana Trump were married from 1977 to 1990 and shared three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. The Rocky Horror Picture Show star also recalled running into Trump during that period with his then-girlfriend Marla Maples, who would become the billionaire’s second wife in 1993 until their split in 1990. According to Curry, Trump “was very anxious to find Chris Columbus, the director… He said: ‘I’ve got to get Marla to meet Chris Columbus because she’s a brilliant actress.’ And I thought: ‘Yeah, I’m sure.’”

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Boeing 737 MAX Collides With Two Other Jets in Parking Fail
TIGHT SQUEEZE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.15.25 1:23PM EDT 
Air Canada's Boeing 737 Max attempted to park between two jets, colliding with the wings.
@aviationbrk/X

An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX clipped the wings of two other planes operated by the company as it attempted to park at Toronto Pearson Airport. Video of the incident shows the jet trying to squeeze into a parking spot that turned out not to be big enough for the MAX’s wings. The exact date of the incident and damage done is unclear, but the X account Breaking Aviation News and Video, which posted the initial video of the incident, tweeted that the “Air Canada A321 C-FGKN hasn’t flown since Saturday 11th so appears the incident took place then.” Air Canada did not respond immediately to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. The collision comes after two Delta Air Lines CRJ-900 jets collided at LaGuardia Airport in New York, ripping the wing off one jet. A crew member was injured in that incident.

Read it at Daily Mail

8
‘SNL’ Star Lines Up Next Gig After Quitting Show
OUT WITH THE OLD
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.15.25 12:29PM EDT 
Ego Nwodim attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2025.
Eugene Gologursky/Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Ego Nwodim is joining the lineup for The Comedy Series following her exit from Saturday Night Live. In September, Nwodim announced her departure from SNL after seven seasons. The tenured SNL star was one of five cast members who left ahead of season 51. “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” her caption read. The comedian’s upcoming performance at Lincoln Center in New York City will be part of The Comedy Series, which will also include new shows from comedians Vir Das, Jerrod Carmichael, and Sam Jay. The Comedy Series gives “a chance for these artists to test boundaries, shape new material, and explore the space between humor and truth.” Nwodim has had an extensive comedic career, with roles in the Netflix film Little Brother and the Peacock series Poker Face. The performance will be held at The Claire Tow Theater in Lincoln Center from Nov. 19 through Nov. 23.

Read it at Deadline

9
Viral ‘Chicago Rat Hole’ Mystery Finally Solved
SPLATATOUILLE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.15.25 2:05PM EDT 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 24: Coins are left behind by visitors at an impression in a sidewalk in the Roscoe Village neighborhood known as the Chicago Rat Hole on January 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The decades-old impression in the the shape of a rat (or squirrel) began attracting a regular stream of visitors after a post on X garnered more than 5 million views. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 24: Coins are left behind by visitors at an impression in a sidewalk in the Roscoe Village neighborhood known as the Chicago Rat Hole on January 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The decades-old impression in the the shape of a rat (or squirrel) began attracting a regular stream of visitors after a post on X garnered more than 5 million views. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Scott Olson/Getty Images

The infamous Chicago “rat hole,” a sidewalk imprint that became a quirky local landmark and viral sensation, has been revealed not to have been made by a rat at all, scientists announced. The imprint, affectionately nicknamed “Splatatouille,” captivated the public in early 2024, drawing crowds who left offerings of coins, candles, and even estrogen in the rodent-shaped hole, long believed to have been created by a rat that met its maker in a patch of wet concrete and left behind a perfect, if tragic, silhouette. But a new study published in the scientific journal Biology Letters challenges the popular folklore. By analyzing photos of the hole, using the coins placed inside it for scale, a team of researchers led by Dr. Michael Granatosky of the University of Tennessee found the hole was too big to have been made by a rat and was instead more likely created by a squirrel, specifically an eastern gray or fox squirrel, which are native to Chicago. Other details bolster the squirrel theory: Squirrels are more active during the day, when wet concrete is poured, and the lack of tracks suggests the animal likely fell from a nearby tree. Residents confirmed one once stood there. However, the truth is unlikely to change how Chicagoans view the lost landmark. “The exact dimensions and causality of the Chicago rat hole were not the driving force of the story,” said local artist Winslow Dumaine. “It doesn’t matter how it was made, but that it brought us together.”

Read it at The New York Times

10
Panic Aboard American Airlines Flight as ‘Fumes’ Fill Cabin Forcing U-Turn
MIDAIR SCARE
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 10.15.25 11:47AM EDT 
American Airlines flight
An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Tuesday evening. ABC7

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Tuesday evening after passengers and crew reported mysterious fumes that made several people feel sick. Flight 274 took off from LAX just before 5 p.m. local time and was bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Shortly after takeoff, several passengers complained they felt unwell prompting the pilots to turn the aircraft around. The pilots told air traffic control they also smelled and tasted something unusual and pulled on their oxygen masks, WABC-TV reported. The plane landed safely back at LAX, where seven passengers were evaluated by emergency crews. No one required hospitalization, authorities said. Flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24 showed the jet circling back before landing. American Airlines confirmed the incident, saying the plane “returned to LAX shortly after takeoff due to reports of an odor in the cabin.” The airline said the aircraft was removed from service for inspection and apologized for the “inconvenience” to passengers.

