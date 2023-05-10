Tom Cruise and Shakira Rumors Take the Internet by Storm

After he “saved Hollywood’s ass” with Top Gun: Maverick last year (at least, according to Steven Spielberg), Tom Cruise now apparently intends to save global superstar Shakira from a humdrum single life. Page Six has reported that the adrenaline-loving actor is “extremely interested in pursuing” Shakira, citing a source who told the outlet, “There is chemistry.”

Rumors of a potential pairing first blossomed over the weekend, when the two stars were photographed standing close together at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix event.

Footage of Shakira and Cruise chatting animatedly at the race is also spreading like wildfire on TikTok.

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” the Page Six source continued, quite poetically, adding that the actor recently sent the singer flowers. The source also, for some reason, quite shadily added: “And she isn’t taller than him.”

Cruise, of course, is famously the ex-husband of Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes, and first wife Mimi Rogers, who reportedly introduced him to Scientology. He shares two adopted children with Kidman, while Holmes gave birth to the couple’s only daughter, Suri, in 2006. Cruise was most recently liked to actress Haley Atwell, though the two reportedly broke up last year.

Shakira, meanwhile, is in the midst of a very public grieving period for her relationship with former professional soccer player Gerard Piqué; the two broke up last summer amid claims that he cheated on her. Piqué has since debuted a new, 24-year-old girlfriend, while Shakira has dropped at least one diss track eviscerating her ex.

Cruise is quite the passionate person, too: This is the man who once jumped on Oprah’s couch because he was so madly in love with Holmes. Perhaps he and Shakira would make a good match after all.