Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh to Join King Charles’ Coronation Concert

Read it at BBC
Actor Tom Cruise and Disney character Winnie the Pooh are slated to feature in King Charles’ Coronation Concert next month. The BBC reports that the Top Gun star will appear alongside Pooh in pre-recorded sketches that promise to share “little-known facts about the King.” Dynasty star Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls, and Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger will also feature in the concert, among many others. The event will be held at Windsor Castle on May 7, the day after the king’s coronation.