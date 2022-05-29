CHEAT SHEET
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Rakes in $124M at Box Offices Overseas and $248M Globally
In a spectacular debut weekend, Top Gun: Maverick raked in $124 million in its overseas opening, raising the global total to $248 million including domestic sales through Sunday. The Paramount/Skydance production was released in 62 international markets this Memorial Day weekend and is the best overseas opening of Cruise’s career. The opening is Cruise’s biggest ever in 32 of those markets, and Paramount’s best for a live-action movie in 18 of them. Ukrainian, CIS, and Korean markets have yet to open, meaning that there’s room for Cruise and his sales to fly even higher. The original Top Gun came out 36 years ago—and viewers clearly still feel the need for speed.