‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes Second Pandemic Flick to Soar Past $1B at Box Office
TAKE MY BREATH AWAY
Top Gun: Maverick is really flying at mach 10 now. The blockbuster Tom Cruise vehicle shows no signs of slowing down at the worldwide box office, with it being announced Sunday that the naval aviator flick has crossed the $1 billion milestone. The second film of the pandemic to achieve the feat (after Spider-Man: No Way Home), Maverick also marks the first billion-dollar box office entry for Cruise, whose career spans more than four decades. The numbers crunched on Sunday revealed that the Top Gun sequel had finished the weekend with an estimated domestic total of $521.7 million and $484.7 million overseas. Roughly 16 percent of Maverick’s audience have returned for a second theatrical viewing, Paramount has said—while 4 percent have seen it a staggering four times or more, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is only the 50th movie ever made to summit the billion-dollar theatrical release mountain, when not adjusting for inflation.