Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, and More Designer Sunglasses Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

There’s nothing like having a pair of sunglasses you really love. If you’re still on the hunt for them, look no further than Nordstrom Rack’s sale on designer sunglasses from brands like Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, and more. All these styles are getting an extra 25% off right now.

The classic Ray-Ban 58mm Aviator Sunglasses are down to $60 (originally $80) during the sale. These versatile shades are polarized and have 100% UV protection. Or go bold with the Julia 50mm Squared Cat Eye Sunglasses, on sale for $120 (originally $430). They are made with durable plastic and 100% UV-protected lenses that will keep your eyes safe. Whatever style you choose during this sale, you’ll get to show off a pair of designer shades that you’re getting at a huge discount. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.