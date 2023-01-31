Tom Hanks and Robin Wright to Be Artificially De-Aged in New Film ‘Here’
‘PREVIOUSLY IMPOSSIBLE’
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are having some work done—digitally. For their latest flick, Here, the pair of actors will be undergoing a new artificial intelligence process dubbed Metaphysic Live that will virtually alter their faces and transform them into versions of their younger selves. “I’ve always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story,” said director Robert Zemeckis in a statement. “With Here, the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic’s AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible.” According to the company, whose deep fakes have been featured on the likes of America’s Got Talent, the tech can create high-resolution “photorealistic faceswaps,” altering the actors’ appearances live and in real time while shooting on set, reducing the need for additional compositing or VFX work in post-production.