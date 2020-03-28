Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Back in U.S. After Coronavirus Treatment in Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who fell ill with the new coronavirus while in Australia, are back in the United States. Hank made the announcement on Twitter, writing that, “Like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing.” Hanks and Wilson were the first major celebrities reported to be infected with COVID-19. They spent time in the hospital, then recovered at their temporary Australian abode before heading back to the U.S., presumably after they were deemed no longer infectious.