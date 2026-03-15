Nepo Baby Returns to U.S. Just in Time for Oscars
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Tom Hanks’ son, Chet Hanks, was seen partying just weeks after saying he was trapped in Colombia. Chet attended a Saturday night pre-Oscars shindig with his mother, Rita Wilson. The two matched, both in black outfits. Just a few weeks prior, Chet claimed he was stuck in Medellín on Feb. 27. Chet, a dual Greek and U.S. citizen, mistakenly traveled without his American passport, instead bringing only his Greek passport. He began his trip in Puerto Rico but decided to leave U.S. waters for Colombia, not realizing he couldn’t re-enter the country without documentation. “Why don’t I go pull up on my homie Taylor, who lives in Medellín? F--- it, yeah, sounds good,” Chet said in an Instagram video about what caused his predicament. “So, yeah, free me, free me,” he begged at the time. The nepo baby casually posted a gym selfie just a few days later on March 1, with the caption “Estamos bien, no te preocupes,” or “We’re fine, don’t worry.”