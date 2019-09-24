Tom Hanks to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at Golden Globes

Read it at NBC News
Tom Hanks will join the likes of Steven Spielberg and Meryl Streep as a recipient of a lifetime achievement award during the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Tuesday that the actor and producer will be awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award at the awards ceremony on Jan. 5. HFPA President Lorenzo Soria said in a statement that “for more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire.” Hanks has been in over 80 movies and has won Oscars and Golden Globes for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump.