Tom Homan Sidesteps Question About ICE Barbie Feud

Border Czar Tom Homan skirted a question about his reported power struggle with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem amid what appears to be an escalating civil war between President Donald Trump’s two top immigration enforcers.

Fox News Digital reported Monday that “competing camps” have emerged inside DHS, pitting Homan and ICE Director Todd Lyons against Noem, her adviser and rumored lover Corey Lewandowski, and Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino.

Homan’s camp reportedly wants targeted arrests of those with criminal convictions and final orders to leave, but Noem’s side favors a more aggressive strategy to drive up deportation numbers.

Border Czar Tom Homan and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are reportedly locked in a feud. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Two senior DHS officials characterized the atmosphere inside the agency as “tense” and “combative.”

On Tuesday, Homan, 63, was given a chance to address the report on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.

“There are a number of reports that there is growing friction between you and Kristi Noem ... Is that report in any way accurate Tom?” Laura Ingraham asked.

But Homan—who is embroiled in a bribery scandal—ducked the question entirely, launching instead into a long-winded defense of ICE’s record.

Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference alongside Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino and ICE Director Todd Lyons. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“Look, we are all being aggressive. I have said from day one we are going to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats,” he said. “But if you are in the country illegally, you are not off the table. We will arrest you, too.”

Homan boasted, “We have a record number of arrests and deportations,” and promised, “As we get more agents on, you will see arrests increase twice, three times, you are going to see the numbers skyrocket.”

“Tom, thank you very much,” Ingraham, 62, said, moving on to the next segment without following up on her initial question.

Some ICE leaders are reportedly warning that the high-visibility immigration raids Noem, 53, is pushing for in order to finally reach the “3,000-a-day” deportations benchmark could erode public trust.

“ICE started off with the worst of the worst, knowing every target they are hitting, but since Border Patrol came to LA in June, we’ve lost our focus, going too hard, too fast, with limited prioritization,” one senior DHS official told Fox News Digital. “It’s getting numbers, but at what cost?”

Reports of internal DHS disarray come after the agency yanked ICE field bosses in Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego and Philadelphia on Friday and sent to headquarters after complaints about lagging removal numbers.

The five ICE leaders were initially supposed to be fired outright until Lyons stepped in, the Washington Examiner reported.

In 2024, Tom Homan was recorded by the FBI accepting $50,000 in cash while allegedly promising to secure government contracts for undercover agents. He has denied any wrongdoing. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I personally think this is being pushed by Noem and [DHS senior adviser Corey Lewandowski] because they don’t like [White House border czar Tom Homan]. I think Tom would have said, ‘No way,’” an official told the outlet.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson has denied any split within DHS.

“The President’s entire team – including Border Czar Tom Homan and Secretary Noem – are all in lockstep,” she previously told the Daily Beast. “They are implementing the President’s policy agenda, and the tremendous results securing the border and deporting criminal illegal aliens speak for themselves.”